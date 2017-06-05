JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, said on Monday full-year earnings rose to 12.4 percent due to the strong performance of its mobile business and the consolidation of Business Connexion Group (BCX).

Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, said headline earnings per share for the year-ended March rose to 731.4 cents from 650.9 in the comparable period last year.

The group declared an annual dividend of 422 cents per share.

Telkom, whose core business is providing fixed and mobile phone lines and data, made a second attempt to buy IT infrastructure firm BCX for 2.6 billion rand ($202.48 million) in 2015, seven years after competition concerns scrapped its first bid.

