JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Thousands of subscribers of
South Africa's biggest landline provider Telkom SA were
cut off its network after the firm's cables were cut and some
set ablaze, in acts of vandalism it blamed on striking workers.
Telkom agreed a pay deal with two of it three largest labour
unions in June, but the Communications Workers Union (CWU),
which had initially agreed to the deal in principle, later
rejected the offer and called a strike on Aug. 1.
Telkom said the cables in a number of cities, including
parts of the capital Pretoria, were damaged on Wednesday,
interrupting telephone and Internet links to about 6,000
customers, spokeswoman Jacqui O'Sullivan told Talk Radio 702.
The CWU has denied the claims of vandalism.
O'Sullivan said striking CWU members had blocked entrances
to Telkom's offices in Centurion, near the capital on Monday,
and threatened some employees who were not part of the strike.
"Historically there has always been a close link between
industrial action and sabotage in the telecommunications
sector," she told the radio.
O'Sullivan said police were investigating the vandalism. She
could not be reached by Reuters for comment.
Telkom's spokesman Gugu Maqetuka said "yes, of course" when
asked if the firm blamed the striking workers for the vandalism,
but did not elaborate.
The CWU, which has 4,500 members at Telkom all of whom have
downed their tools, rejected claims of vandalism.
"We are denying anything of our members being involved ...
there is no evidence which has come to the fore," CWU President
Clyde Mervin told Reuters.
($1 = 13.2938 rand)
(Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Thomas)