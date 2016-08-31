JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 A South African labour
court rejected on Wednesday a union's bid to prevent job cuts in
fixed-line operator Telkom, according to a copy of the
judgment seen by Reuters.
Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40
percent, said in February it would cut 300 jobs as part of a
turnaround strategy that included reducing costs and outsourcing
some services. The company has since reduced the number of
layoffs to 57.
Friction between the company and the Communication Worker's
Union's (CWU) started early this year when Telkom agreed to a
pay deal with two of its three largest labour unions. The CWU
rejected the offer and after talks between the company and union
collapsed, it called a strike on Aug. 1.
On the same day the union also applied for a court interdict
seeking to nullify Telkom's redundancies and start the
negotiation processes from scratch.
According to the judgment, the court said the union had
been confrontational and obstructive in its approach, and was
not negotiating in good faith.
The court also found it was not proper for the CWU to
"adopt the approach of effective non-participation in the
process", and then seek a nullification later.
Earlier this month thousands of subscribers were cut off
from Telkom's network after cables were cut and some set on
fire, in acts of vandalism the company blamed on striking
workers.
Telkom welcomed the decision of the court, saying that "the
CWU has not engaged in good faith and now a judge has shown
this" in emailed comments to Reuters.
The union was not immediately available for comment.
Telkom embarked on a turnaround strategy in 2014 and has
offered thousands of employees voluntary redundancy packages
since then.
