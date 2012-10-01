GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
Oct 1 Telkom SA Ltd, Gold Fields Ltd : * Moody's takes action on Telkom and Gold Fields following sovereign action * Rpt-moody's takes action on telkom and gold fields following sovereign action
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund