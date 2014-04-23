April 23 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised Telkom and MTN South Africa are still in discussions regarding potential extension of existing roaming agreement and outsourcing of operation of Telkom's radio access network

* If successfully concluded, this may have a material effect on price of Telkom's securities

* Further information relating to proposed transaction may likely be disclosed in results announcement on or about 13 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: