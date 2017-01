July 17 Telkom SA SOC Ltd :

* In an agreement signed with trade union Solidarity earlier today, Telkom undertook to suspend its current restructuring and retrenchment process

* This includes halting process wherein Telkom intended to use race as a criterion for layoffs

* Telkom will suspend all planned selections, appointments and retrenchments

* Parties also agreed to appoint a facilitator to commence facilitation of restructuring process

* Agreement will be made an order of court next week