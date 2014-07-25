BRIEF-Media Do unit completes takeover of business on May 1
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
July 25 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :
* Shareholders are advised that Telkom and MTN South Africa remain in discussions regarding potential extension of their existing roaming agreement
* If successfully concluded may have a material effect on price of Telkom's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent