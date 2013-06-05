BRIEF-USU Software sees 2017 sales of 83-88 million euros
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * Says considering the impairment of the carrying value of the legacy network
of the group * Says non-cash impairment charge that may follow review will not impact on
cash flow (EBITDA) which group generates
RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
SEOUL, March 29 A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.