UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * Says has received a compliance notice from the companies and Intellectual Property Commission * Says notice relating to the granting of an interest free loan by Telkom to Mr J Schindehutte during November 2013 * Says Telkom has confirmed to the CIPC that the full amount of the loan has already been recovered from Mr. Schindehutte
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.