BRIEF-Motorola Solutions to acquire Kodiak Networks
* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * Says Telkom and MTN South Africa have entered into a heads of agreement * Says MTN will take over financial and operational responsibility for the roll-out and operation of Telkom's radio access network * Says as a result of proposed transaction, range of services available to customers will increase
* Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: