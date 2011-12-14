BRIEF-SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
Dec 14 Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Timothy Wiggins is leaving to join educational services provider DeVry Inc as CFO.
Chief Accounting Officer Tom Minichiello will act as the interim CFO, the company said in a statement.
Tellabs said it will consider internal as well as external candidates in its search for a new CFO.
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.