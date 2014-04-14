April 14 Telling Communication Holding Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 turns profitable at about 360 million yuan ($57.96 million) versus net loss of 67.2 million yuan previous year

* Says turns profitable due to capital gains from disposing land assets

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wad58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)