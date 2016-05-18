BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Telling Telecommunication Holding :
* Says its Shenzhen-based technology subsidiary won a bid of a integration project of lottery sale management system at 24.98 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znM2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months