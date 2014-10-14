UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 14 Tell SA :
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct of Cursor SA and 51.03 pct of Divante Sp. z o.o. from OEX SA
* Says purchase price for Cursor is 18.1 million zlotys and for stake in Divante is 5.1 million zlotys
* Says plans to complete negotiations with OEX and sign definitive agreement by Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.