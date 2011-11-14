Nov 14 Giant Mexican mobile phone company
America Movil said on Monday it held nearly 93 percent of
Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) stock following the preliminary
results of a shareholder buyout offer.
Billionaire's Carlos Slim has been consolidating his
telecommunications empire and folding operations under his
continent-spanning America Movil.
America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), the biggest provider of
cell phone and pay television services across Latin America,
said in a statement that it now held 92.79 percent of Telmex
shares after the offer concluded Nov. 11.
America Movil already held almost 60 percent of Telmex
before the offer.
Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX, a former state-run phone
company that Slim purchased some 20 years ago, helped propel
the entrepreneur's fortune and presence in the fixed line and
mobile phone markets in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.
The Mexican stock exchange said in a separate filing that
Telmex had been removed from the benchmark IPC index .MXX and
replaced by shares of food franchiser Alsea (ALSEA.MX). The
company is also set to stop trading on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)