SYDNEY Feb 23 Australia's dominant telecom firm Telstra said on Thursday it has lodged a revised Separation Undertaking for its fixed line assets with the competition watchdog for approval.

Telstra, which last June signed an A$11 billion ($11.70 billion) deal with the government to hand over its fixed line assets to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband Network, has held talks with the Australian Competition Consumer Commission to address concerns raised by it over the deal.

The regulator said it would make a decision on the undertaking shortly.

Telstra Chief executive David Thodey in a statement said the revised undertaking came after multiple rounds of public consultation and the ACCC had publicly indicated Telstra had adequately responded to the issues raised.

It added it believed the changes do not constitute material change to a deal approved by shareholders in October last year.

The changes include clarification on how wholesale customers access reference prices for regulated service, it said. ($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Urquhart)