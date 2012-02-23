SYDNEY Feb 23 Australia's dominant
telecom firm Telstra said on Thursday it has lodged a
revised Separation Undertaking for its fixed line assets with
the competition watchdog for approval.
Telstra, which last June signed an A$11 billion ($11.70
billion) deal with the government to hand over its fixed line
assets to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband
Network, has held talks with the Australian Competition Consumer
Commission to address concerns raised by it over the deal.
The regulator said it would make a decision on the
undertaking shortly.
Telstra Chief executive David Thodey in a statement said the
revised undertaking came after multiple rounds of public
consultation and the ACCC had publicly indicated Telstra had
adequately responded to the issues raised.
It added it believed the changes do not constitute material
change to a deal approved by shareholders in October last year.
The changes include clarification on how wholesale customers
access reference prices for regulated service, it said.
($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)