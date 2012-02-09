MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, said on Thursday it was considering all forms of capital management, including a special dividend.

"All options are on the table," Chief Executive David Thodey said, adding no final decision had been made and tax ramifications would be evaluated.

The company affirmed earlier it would look at capital management options if its A$11 billion deal for the National Broadband Network gets final approval in coming weeks.

Analysts expect a share buy back. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)