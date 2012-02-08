BRIEF-Venustech Group signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud
MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, said on Thursday plans for capital management would not be swayed by any change of government in Australia or changes to political policies.
The company affirmed earlier it would look at capital management options if its A$11 billion deal for the National Broadband Network gets final approval in coming weeks.
Analysts expect a share buy back.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)
* Says it will issue 6.5 million shares via private placement to raise 35.5 billion won, at 5,460 won/share