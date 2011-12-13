* Andy Penn named CFO from March 2012

SYDNEY Dec 14 Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest phone company, has named a financial services veteran as chief financial officer to replace John Stanhope, retiring after more than 40 years with the company.

Andrew Penn, former chief executive of wealth manager AXA Asia Pacific, takes over as CFO on March 1, entering just as Telstra begins to transform into a retail business and hands its copper network to the government's high speed broadband company for $11 billion.

UK-born Penn, 48, worked for AXA Asia Pacific for 20 years, capped by five years as CEO. He stepped down earlier this year when the company was taken over by rival AMP.

"Andy has extensive experience in Australia and overseas, a proven track record of success as a Chief Financial Officer, and a demonstrated ability to create shareholder value in complex businesses," Telstra chief executive David Thodey said in a statement.

Telstra expects only low single-digit growth in earnings this year.

Stanhope's retirement was announced last June. Penn was not available for comment on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9917 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)