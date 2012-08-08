(Repeats to attach to headlines)

Aug 9 Telstra, Australia's biggest phone company, came short of market forecasts with a 5.4 percent rise in full-year profit.

Net profit rose to A$3.4 billion from A$3.23 billion a year earlier, slightly lower than expectations for A$3.563 billion, according to the average of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Revenue rose 1.1 percent to A$25.4 billion, largely in line with the company outlook for growth in the low single digits.

Telstra forecast low, single-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2013/14.

Earnings rose 0.8 percent before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), less than Telstra's expectations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gary Hill)