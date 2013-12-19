Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
SYDNEY Dec 20 Australia's Telstra Corporation said on Friday it has signed an agreement to sell its 76.4 percent stake in Hong Kong-based mobiles business to HKT Ltd for $2 billion.
HKT Ltd will also buy the remaining 23.6 percent of the CSL business that is currently held by New World Development.
Telstra Chief Executive David Thodey said it was the right time to capitalise on the success of CSL, which has recorded compound annual revenue growth of 9.4 percent over the past three years.
"There are a number of dynamics in the Hong Kong mobiles market that means this is the right opportunity for Telstra to maximise our return on this successful asset," Thodey said in a statement.
Thodey said Asia remained an important part of Telstra's strategy and the company intended to be in the region in the long-term.
Telstra recently took a controlling stake in Autohome Inc , the owner of Chinese car sales websites, that listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month.
The HKT deal is subject to regulatory approval in Hong Kong.
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT