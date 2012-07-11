BRIEF-Navinfo receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL201310326 045.3), named method for receiving and displaying dynamic traffic information via FM and navigation apparatus
WELLINGTON, July 12 Australian telecommunications company Telstra Ltd was placed on a trading halt at its own request in New Zealand, the NZ stock exchange said on Thursday.
Shares in Telstra closed in Australia at A$3.86 on Wednesday.
Last month, the company confirmed it was in talks with mobile operator Vodafone Ltd about the future of their respective operations in New Zealand. (Gyles Beckford)
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.