BRIEF-Navinfo receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL201310326 045.3), named method for receiving and displaying dynamic traffic information via FM and navigation apparatus
WELLINGTON, July 12 Australia's Telstra on Thursday said it would sell its New Zealand operations to Vodafone New Zealand for NZ$840 million ($669.65 million).
Vodafone New Zealand will acquire TelstraClear's voice and data-based services, network infrastructure and New Zealand customer base.
"The deal is a natural one, bringing together TelstraClear's fixed telecommunications and data products and corporate client-base with Vodafone New Zealand's mobile offering and retail customer base," Telstra CEO David Thodey said in a statement.
Shares in Telstra were placed on a trading halt ahead of the announcement.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.