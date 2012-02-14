MELBOURNE Feb 14 Australia's competition regulator ruled that Telstra, the country's largest telephone company, must allow rivals access to its wholesale broadband services in order to boost competition and cut prices for consumers.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) said in a statement that Telstra retains a dominant position in the markets for both retail and wholesale fixed-line broadband services.

"Despite the deployment of competitive broadband infrastructure in some areas over the past decade, competition in the supply of (high-speed Internet) services is not effective," the regulator ruled.

The ruling will apply for 12 months and includes interim pricing, ahead of the ACCC making a final ruling on wholesale access.

The regulator said the interim prices that it set will cut the cost of supply for "a majority" of rivals currently buying wholesale broadband services from Telstra.

Telstra last June signed an A$11 billion deal with the government to hand over its fixed-line assets to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband Network.

Telstra shares ended down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, ahead of the ruling. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)