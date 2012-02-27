* Competition watchdog accepts wholesale separation plan

* Capital return, possibly A$2 bln, expected in 2013, 2014

* Telstra allowed to promote wireless services

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 Telstra Corp, Australia's top phone company, cleared the last hurdle to an agreement to hand over its copper network to the government for A$11 billion ($12 billion), winning approval from Australia's competition watchdog for the plan.

The approval moves the company a step closer to weighing up ways to return what analysts estimate could be more than A$2 billion to its long-suffering shareholders over the next few years.

Telstra is due to get out of the wholesale market after the government completes building a $38 billion high speed broadband network across Australia around 2021, but in the interim, the company will still be operating part of its fixed line network.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accepted Telstra's promises on pricing of wholesale services during the national broadband rollout, clearing the way for Telstra to seal a final agreement with the government's broadband company, NBN Co.

Telstra has promised that during the period it is still operating part of its copper network, it will offer equivalent prices to wholesale customers as are available on the new government-owned network.

Bowing to Telstra, the commission has allowed the company to promote its own wireless services in competition against the national broadband network's fibre services.

Telstra's shareholders overwhelmingly backed the plan to let go of its fixed line assets, which will result in Telstra eventually becoming a pure retailer.

The company has said it would consider returning capital to shareholders once the A$11 billion agreement is in place.

Telstra shares last traded at A$3.23, down from a 13-month high of A$3.45 in January.

