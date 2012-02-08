MELBOURNE Feb 9 Telstra Corp Ltd , Australia's largest phone company, reported first-half earnings a touch below analyst expectations on Thursday, as an increase in mobile subscribers offset a fall in sales at its Yellow Pages Sensis business.

Telstra, which last June inked an A$11 billion deal with the Australian government to hand over its fixed line assets to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband Network, posted a net profit of A$1.48 billion ($1.60 billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$1.21 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected around A$1.512 billion, according to a Reuters survey.

Earnings rose 3.7 percent before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), slightly below analyst forecasts for a 4.4 percent rise.

Telstra has forecast low single-digit growth in EBITDA for 2012.

Sales rose 1.1 percent in the half, against forecasts for 1.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9254 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)