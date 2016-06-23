SYDNEY, June 23 Australia's No. 1
telecommunications firm Telstra Corp Ltd has bought a
mining technology company for an undisclosed sum, looking to tap
the resource sector's appetite for cost-cutting in the face of
slumping commodity prices.
Markets for everything from oil to iron ore have collapsed
from record highs a few years ago due to swelling supply and a
slowing economy in major consumer China, prompting mining
companies to adopt new technologies which automate processes and
boost production.
The decision by Australia's seventh-largest company to
invest in resources automation will likely spur new interest in
the sector, while offering miners new ways to save money.
Telstra in a statement on Thursday said it had bought
resources-focused wireless technology company CBO
Telecommunications Pty Ltd and hired the former chief automation
researcher at mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd, Eric
Nettleton, as the basis of a new mining technology unit.
A Telstra spokesman declined to give the value of the
purchase.
"This downturn has created a once in a lifetime shift, where
miners are looking to technology innovation," Telstra's head of
global industries David Keenan said in the statement.
The company also hired a former head of technology and
innovation at South Africa-listed Anglo American Platinum Ltd
, Jeannette McGill.
