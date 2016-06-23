(Refiles to add dropped words from paragraph 12)
* Telco sets up mining services unit
* Will offer products such as mine communications
* Looking to tap miner appetite for cost-cutting
* Has been pushing to diversify as fixed-line demand fades
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 23 Australia's largest telecoms
group Telstra Corp Ltd has taken a bet on the resource
industry's appetite for cash-saving technology from drones to
wireless production-tracking, snapping up a specialist firm to
set up a dedicated mining services unit.
In what could be one of the boldest bets yet for a major
player outside the mining sector, Telstra said it would acquire
wireless technology company CBO Telecommunications Pty Ltd for
an undisclosed sum, using it to form the basis of its new mining
technology arm.
It has also hired the former chief automation researcher at
mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd, Eric Nettleton, as well as
the former head of technology and innovation at South
Africa-listed Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Jeannette
McGill.
Slumping commodity prices have pushed miners to consider new
ways to cut spending and improve productivity, laying the
groundwork to move beyond just larger trucks and better machines
to being the first industry to embrace remote online
connectivity between physical elements, a concept referred to as
the "internet of things".
"Telstra has taken a global leading position here, since
most of the traditional telcos are way behind," said Paul Budde,
telecommunications researcher at Paul Budde Communication Pty
Ltd, adding the deal was the first by a telco in the mining
sector.
Having Australia's seventh-largest company investing in
resources automation will likely spur new interest in the sector
from other telcos, Budde added.
"This downturn has created a once in a lifetime shift, where
miners are looking to technology innovation," Telstra's head of
global industries David Keenan said in a statement on Thursday.
The unit initially plans to sell products and services for
mine communication that use high-speed wireless internet to
improve productivity.
DIVERSIFYING
The formerly state-owned company, which dominates the mobile
telephone and broadband industries in its home country of 24
million people, has been exploring new industries to build
revenue as more households drop fixed line telephone services.
In 2014, it boosted its Asian presence by buying undersea
cable company Pacnet Ltd. It has also sought to tap into
Australia's growing demand for online content viewing by selling
streaming media players to its customers, as well as setting up
online healthcare and cloud computing units.
Still, the move into mining technology may have unnerved
some investors, with Telstra shares down 1 percent on Thursday,
compared to a slight rise in the broader Australian market.
"Anything that's got the word 'mining' in it people have bad
feelings about, but it's not a mining investment, it's a
business venture that leverages their existing technology," said
Morningstar analyst Brian Han.
"They have a big earnings hole to fill in this company and
this is one of myriad areas that they want to get into in order
to eventually plug it."
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Joseph Radford and Clara
Ferreira-Marques)