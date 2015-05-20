SYDNEY May 20 Australian telecommunications
firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Wednesday computer
systems at its recently acquired undersea cable company Pacnet
Ltd had been hacked, potentially exposing sensitive customer
information to theft.
Telstra said the corporate information technology network of
Pacnet, email and other business management systems of the
company, had been accessed by an unauthorised third party
several weeks before its $550 million takeover of the firm was
completed on April 16. Telstra said it didn't know who was
behind the hack.
The telecommunications company said it could not determine
whether personal details of Pacnet customers had been stolen,
but it acknowledged those behind the breach had would have had
the opportunity.
"We have no evidence that data was taken from the Pacnet
corporate network," Mike Burgess, corporate security and
Investigations, chief information security officer at Telstra.
"While we will look into who was behind the breach we may
never know as attribution is very difficult. We have not had any
contact from the perpetrators nor do we know the reason behind
this activity," said Burgess.
Telstra sealed a deal worth A$697 million ($550 million) for
Hong Kong and Singapore-based Pacnet and its 28,000-mile
submarine network in December 2014.
The deal gave Telstra exposure to China's growing network
management industry as more companies use cloud computing, and
more office workers access company email and servers remotely.
($1 = 1.2674 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)