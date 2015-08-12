SYDNEY Aug 13 Australian telecoms giant Telstra Corp Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent slide in full-year net profit, in line with expectations, and forecast modest earnings growth in the current year.

Net profit came in at A$4.23 billion ($3.12 billion) for the year to June 30, from A$4.28 billion the previous year. The company had flagged a profit broadly in line with 2014 and analysts had forecast a result of A$4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The previous year's result benefited from a one-off profit of A$561m from the sale of Hong Kong mobile company CSL. Telstra declared a final dividend of 15.5 Australian cents per share, slightly higher than the previous year's 15 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.3548 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Bernard Orr)