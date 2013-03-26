March 26 Telus Corp on Tuesday sold C$1.7 billion ($1.67 billion) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Telus sold C$1.1 billion of 3.35 percent notes, due April 1, 2024, which were priced at 99.435 to yield 3.412 percent or 147.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$600 million of 4.40 percent notes, due April 1, 2043, which were priced at 99.768 to yield 4.414 percent or 187 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The bookrunning managers of the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada.