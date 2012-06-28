June 28 Telus Corp's biggest shareholder,
Mason Capital Management LLC, has asked the telecommunications
firm to disclose current foreign ownership levels and the basis
on which it determined compliance with Canadian regulatory
requirements.
Mason, a U.S.-based hedge fund, has been looking for a buyer
for its 19 percent stake in the Canadian firm.
"The uncertainty surrounding Telus' compliance with the
foreign ownership restrictions has persisted for many months
now," said Michael Martino, principal and co-founder of Mason.
Mason said in a letter to Telus that information on proxies
submitted for a recent shareholders meeting shows about 42
percent of voting shares were held by shareholders who declared
themselves non-Canadian or refused to answer a declaration of
their residency.
The fund said the designated 33.3 percent voting shares in
Telus for foreign ownership has been fully or close to fully
allocated to non-Canadian shareholders.
The Canadian government is introducing legislation that
would enable a foreign buyer to control a telecom company with
less than a 10 percent market share, a change that does not
affect existing foreign-ownership restrictions on Telus.
Foreigners are currently prohibited from owning more than 20
percent of the voting shares in those companies and limited to
indirect control of 46.7 percent.
Shares of Telus, whose main rivals are BCE Inc and
Rogers Communications, were down 10 Canadian cents at
C$59.92 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.