* Telus's biggest shareholder shopping its stake-paper
* Report says dissident shareholder Mason hired Blackstone
TORONTO, June 6 Telus Corp's biggest
shareholder, Mason Capital Management LLC, is looking for a
buyer for its 19 percent stake in the Canadian
telecommunications provider, according to Canada's Globe and
Mail newspaper.
The U.S.-based hedge fund has hired Blackstone Group LP to
sell its $2 billion stake, the paper said, citing "a person
familiar with the situation."
Mason acquired the voting shares in a successful bid last
month to block the Vancouver-based company's plan to unify its
dual-share structure, with non-voting stock converting into
voting shares on a one-for-one basis.
Since then it has been unclear if Mason intended to hold on
to the stake or look to dispose of it.
The Blackstone bankers have contacted as many as 30
interested groups worldwide, according to the paper.