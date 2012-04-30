TORONTO, April 30 Proxy advisory firm Glass
Lewis & Co on Monday advised its clients to back Telus Corp's
plan to merge its two classes of shares, a boost for the
Canadian telecom company as a major investor seeks to block the
move.
The endorsement matches that a week ago from advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ISS and Glass Lewis both
provide independent advice to large institutional investors
ahead of shareholder votes.
Hedge fund Mason Capital Management LLC, a major Telus
investor, is challenging the proposal, arguing that scrapping
the two-tier share structure would discriminate against holders
of the voting stock by diluting the shares.
Glass Lewis dismissed that idea.
"While we recognize the validity of some of Mason's
concerns, we nonetheless continue to consider the simplified
share structure and improvement in corporate governance
resulting from the conversion to be in the long-term best
interests of both common and non-voting shareholders," it said
in a note to its clients.
Shareholders vote on the resolution on May 9 in Edmonton,
Alberta.
The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor in Telus.