* Telus will also drop equipment exchange fee
* Company faces competiton from low-cost providers
Oct 15 Telus Corp said on Monday it will
be the first of Canada's big three telecommunications companies
to do away with activation fees for new wireless-device
customers.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Telus also said it will
get rid of a C$25 ($25.50) equipment exchange fee for customers
who buy a new device. But it said it will charge C$10 for SIM
cards starting Nov. 1 so that it can cover product costs that
have been included in the renewal and activation fees.
Faced with heightened competition from low-cost service
providers, Telus, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE
Inc's Bell Canada are under greater pressure to cut
prices and offer discounts to retain customers and win over new
ones.
Telus's announcement came a month after Canada's Competition
Bureau said it was suing the country's three top phone companies
for what it said was the promotion of costly premium texting
services, while giving the impression that they were free.