* Q4 diluted EPS C$0.75 vs est. C$0.78
* More lucrative wireless customers added than expected
* Optik TV also helps boost Internet numbers
* Cost of adding wireless subscribers rises 18.5 pct
* Shares dip 2 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
By Alastair Sharp
Feb 10Quarterly profit at Telus
rose by a weaker-than-expected 5 percent as higher costs to sign
up new customers offset strong growth in smartphone and Internet
TV subscribers, dragging down the Canadian telecom's shares on
Friday.
Vancouver-based Telus said it added 148,000 net wireless
subscribers on lucrative "postpaid" contracts, comfortably
beating expectations for the fourth quarter. It also signed up
56,000 Optik customers as it expanded the reach of the
Internet-based television service.
But the cost of acquiring wireless customers and signing
them up for multi-year contracts jumped 18.5 percent to C$421 as
a result of higher subsidies and stepped-up competition. The
television growth also hurt the bottom line as Telus forked out
to install the service and subsidize set-top boxes.
Even so, analysts viewed Optik as a positive for the company
as it helps offset a steady decline in profitable local and
long-distance phone services, an industrywide trend.
"Video is now contributing enough on the wireline side to
mitigate the decline in profitability on legacy products,"
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said.
Indeed, Telus's wireline business, which includes fixed line
telephone and Internet services, showed a net increase in
customers in 2011 for the first time in seven years thanks to
the contribution of Optik.
The success of Optik helped Telus sign up more customers to
landline Internet, with 24,000 new lines in the quarter, as it
bundled the products together.
The company added voice and gesture control for Optik this
month and also released a mobile version so customers can watch
the same content on smartphones and tablets.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds, in a note to
investors, said subscriber additions across Telus' product lines
were strong. He said Telus was "the best of the bunch."
Telus competes against cable company Shaw Communications for
television and Internet customers in Western Canada and against
Rogers Communications and BCE's Bell for wireless subscribers
across the country.
HIGHER WIRELESS BILLS
Canada's third-largest wireless service, which also sells
landline phone, Internet and television services, said profit
rose to C$237 million ($238 million), or 75 Canadian cents a
share, from C$226 million, or 70 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Analysts had, on average, expected Telus to earn 78 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.69 billion, matching the
average estimate.
Wireless customers paid an average of C$59.08 a month, a 1
percent increase, as rising data usage offset slipping voice.
Telus and Bell - which share a wireless network - this week
turned on next generation long-term evolution (LTE) which
promises faster download speeds for mobile video and other data.
Rogers is also rolling out an LTE service.
Telus' quarterly performance was generally in line with a
lackluster showing by BCE. The Bell Canada parent said it added
132,000 postpaid wireless customers but missed forecasts when it
reported results on Thursday.
Rogers, Canada's largest wireless operator, is due to report
financial results on Feb. 22.
Shares of Telus were down C$1.68, or almost 3 percent, at
C$56.64 early Friday afternoon in trading on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
Telus' shares have gained more than Bell's and Rogers' over
the last year as investors see competitive threats to be less
intense in Western Canada, where Shaw abandoned a planned
wireless service last year. Shaw shares have dropped 10 percent
in that time.
STAY HUNGRY
Telus said it has no intention of moderating its aggressive
expansion of Optik at the expense of Shaw's traditional cable
business, despite the risk that Shaw responds with further
discounts and perhaps even ignites a pricing war.
"Our goal is to maintain value in the marketplace, at this
moment in time with this great window of competitive advantage,
we have to drive very hard," Joe Natale, the company's chief
commercial officer, said during a conference call after the
results were released.
Telus also said it was standing by the outlook it presented
in December, when it said it expected a 6.5 percent jump in
revenue in 2012 and earnings of as much as C$4.15 a share, up
from C$3.76 in the year just ended.