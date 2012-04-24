* ISS and Glass Lewis back merging of Telus shares

* May 9 vote challenged by large investor Mason Capital

* Telus to pay fund managers to encourage vote in favor

TORONTO, April 24 Two prominent proxy adviser firms have backed a proposal by Telus Corp to merge its two classes of shares, the Canadian telecom company said on Tuesday.

Telus said that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass, Lewis and Co LLC have recommended that their clients - large institutional investors - vote in favor of the proposal, which would eliminate Telus's dual-class share structure.

The vote is being challenged by Mason Capital Management LLC, a major investor. Mason said on Monday that scrapping the structure would unfairly discriminate against holders of the voting stock by diluting the shares.

The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major investor in Telus.

Telus said ISS concluded "the proposed transaction would align voting rights with economic interest (and) offers shareholders meaningful economic opportunity through increased trading liquidity".

Glass Lewis said the benefits of the simplified structure outweigh any "short term dilutive effects or costs resulting from the conversion," Telus said.

Telus said it was working with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to encourage Telus's retail investors to vote in favor of the proposal at a meeting due on May 9. Telus will pay fund managers 10 Canadian cents a share for each vote they gather, as long as the proposal is ultimately passed.