* ISS and Glass Lewis back merging of Telus shares
* May 9 vote challenged by large investor Mason Capital
* Telus to pay fund managers to encourage vote in favor
TORONTO, April 24 Two prominent proxy adviser
firms have backed a proposal by Telus Corp to merge its
two classes of shares, the Canadian telecom company said on
Tuesday.
Telus said that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and
Glass, Lewis and Co LLC have recommended that their clients -
large institutional investors - vote in favor of the proposal,
which would eliminate Telus's dual-class share structure.
The vote is being challenged by Mason Capital Management
LLC, a major investor. Mason said on Monday that scrapping the
structure would unfairly discriminate against holders of the
voting stock by diluting the shares.
The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor in Telus.
Telus said ISS concluded "the proposed transaction would
align voting rights with economic interest (and) offers
shareholders meaningful economic opportunity through increased
trading liquidity".
Glass Lewis said the benefits of the simplified structure
outweigh any "short term dilutive effects or costs resulting
from the conversion," Telus said.
Telus said it was working with Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce to encourage Telus's retail investors to vote
in favor of the proposal at a meeting due on May 9. Telus will
pay fund managers 10 Canadian cents a share for each vote they
gather, as long as the proposal is ultimately passed.