* Telus says ISS and Glass Lewis back merging of shares
* Glass Lewis later retracts published report
* May 9 vote challenged by large investor Mason Capital
* Telus to pay fund managers to encourage vote in favor
TORONTO, April 24 A prominent proxy adviser firm
has backed a proposal by Telus Corp to merge its two
classes of shares, the Canadian telecom company said on Tuesday,
while another has pulled a report so it can consider a late
filing opposing the move.
Telus said that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and
Glass, Lewis and Co LLC had recommended that their clients -
large institutional investors - vote in favor of the proposal,
which would eliminate Telus's dual-class share structure.
But Glass Lewis later said it had retracted its published
report to consider a new proxy filing. The firm expects to
update its opinion in the next day or two.
The vote is being challenged by Mason Capital Management
LLC, a major investor. Mason said on Monday that scrapping the
structure would unfairly discriminate against holders of the
voting stock by diluting the shares.
Mason said Telus's claim of proxy support was premature and
that ISS was also reviewing Mason's position and would update
its recommendation. ISS was not immediately available to
comment.
The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor in Telus.
Telus said ISS concluded "the proposed transaction would
align voting rights with economic interest (and) offers
shareholders meaningful economic opportunity through increased
trading liquidity".
Glass Lewis said the benefits of the simplified structure
outweigh any "short term dilutive effects or costs resulting
from the conversion," Telus said before the firm retracted its
recommendation.
Telus said it was working with Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce to encourage Telus's retail investors to vote
in favor of the proposal at a meeting due on May 9. Telus will
pay fund managers 10 Canadian cents a share for each vote they
gather, as long as the proposal is ultimately passed.
Mason said that the offer of cash "only demonstrates that
the right to vote has real value".