Canada's Telus Corp said it would spend C$4.2 billion ($3.11 billion) on new broadband and wireless infrastructure in Alberta by 2020, as it tries to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

Telus, which has been attracting more postpaid wireless customers amid heightened competition, said it would invest more than C$900 million this year alone in Alberta.

The company is in a heated battle with Shaw Communications Inc, which has recently beefed up its high-speed internet and cable TV products.

The strong growth for both major Western Canadian companies comes as Alberta recovers from an economic slowdown caused by a prolonged slump in oil prices from late 2014 though early 2016.

Telus said last week it would invest C$4.7 billion in a similar push in British Columbia.

($1 = C$1.35)

