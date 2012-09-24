* Fund seeking to block one-for-one consolidation
* Investor meeting set for Oct. 17
TORONTO, Sept 24 Top Telus Corp
shareholder Mason Capital Management LLC said on Monday it has
filed a dissident proxy circular to block the Canadian telecom
company's plan to consolidate its voting and non-voting shares
on a one-for-one basis.
The U.S. hedge fund is locked in a bitter dispute with
Telus, arguing that voting shareholders paid more, on average,
for their stock and should be compensated as the two classes
merge. Investors will vote on the matter at an Oct. 17 meeting.
"Telus's actions stand to set a very dangerous precedent in
corporate Canada," said Mason principal Michael Martino in a
statement that called on shareholders to block the scheme.
Telus has argued that universal voting rights are a good
corporate governance practice, and the Vancouver-based company
contends that Mason stands to benefit if it can maintain a
spread between voting and non-voting shares.
"Mason Capital's dissident circular contains a tremendous
amount of skewed information and is just the latest in a series
of increasingly desperate attempts to create confusion and
uncertainty in an attempt to drive the price of our share
classes apart," said Telus spokesman Shawn Hall in an email.
Telus also alleges that the hedge fund has an empty voting
strategy as it holds both long positions and short positions in
Telus stock. It says Mason has only a 0.02 percent stake in the
company once its short position is subtracted from the shares
Mason owns.
As of June 30, Telus had about 174.9 million voting shares
outstanding and about 178 million non-voting shares outstanding
on a diluted basis. Mason's latest disclosure indicated that it
has shorted 14.7 million voting shares and 18.0 million
non-voting shares, while owning 32.8 million voting shares.
Mason said last week that it had been granted permission to
launch an expedited appeal of a court ruling that blocked it
from calling its own meeting of Telus shareholders.
If that meeting is held, holders of voting shares could
approve a measure to guarantee a premium for their stock in any
consolidation. Mason spokesman Peter Block said on Monday the
fund is still pursuing the separate meeting.
Telus's voting shares closed up 1.4 percent at C$62.02 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. Non-voting shares
closed up 1.5 percent at C$61.48.