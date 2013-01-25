Jan 25 Canadian telecom firm Telus Corp said on Friday it had settled its dispute with investor Mason Capital Management LLC, and will go ahead with its share consolidation plan.

Mason, a U.S. hedge fund, had tried to block the scheme to consolidate Telus' voting and non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis.

Telus said the two sides have agreed to halt their legal battle and that their agreement "does not involve the payment of funds to either party."