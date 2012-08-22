* Mason criticizes revived share plan
* Telus seeks simple majority of voting shares
Aug 22 Telus Corp's largest investor has
sharply criticized the Canadian telecom company's revived plan
to consolidate its two classes of stock on a one-for-one basis,
saying Telus made unfair procedural changes to clear the way for
approval.
Earlier this year U.S. hedge fund Mason Capital Management
LLC derailed Telus's initial effort to win backing for the plan,
which would give non-voting shares the same rights as voting
shares.
The dispute increasingly turns on which class of investors
should have final say over the change.
The Vancouver-based company's original plan called for the
approval of two-thirds of votes cast by voting and non-voting
shareholders, with each class voting separately.
Mason held 19 percent of Telus's voting shares as of March
31, according to Thomson Reuters data, giving it an edge in that
class.
With Mason planning to block the plan, Telus withdrew it in
May. But on Tuesday Telus revived the plan while changing the
ground rules for the shareholder vote.
The new proposal seeks two-thirds of non-voting shares, but
only a simple majority of voting shares, because, Telus said,
their legal rights will not change under the proposal. But the
new rules would limit Mason's power to block the consolidation.
"Telus' new proposal to collapse the shares on a one-for-one
ratio is the very same proposal that was rejected by
shareholders a few short months ago, except that Telus appears
to be attempting to circumvent the protections afforded to the
voting shareholders under the law," said Mason Principal Michael
Martino in a statement late on Tuesday.
Telus Chief Executive Darren Entwistle said the company -
which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc's Bell
Canada - was responding to "overwhelming" support from
shareholders.
"Excluding Mason Capital, proxies representing 92.4 per cent
of total shares received were in favor of our first proposal
before we withdrew it in May," Entwistle said in a statement.
Mason stepped up its battle with Telus in early August,
calling for a meeting to amend the company's bylaws with a
guaranteed premium for voting shares in any future
consolidation.
Telus said then that the premium would need to be approved
by two-thirds of votes cast by both voting and non-voting
shares, voting separately. Given that non-voting shareholders
have little to gain, that may be a tough sell.
Mason, for its part, said only voting shares should vote on
the bylaw change, because non-voting shareholders' rights would
not be affected.
Mason claims that Telus's board and its senior management -
whose personal economic interests are weighted to the non-voting
shares - stand to benefit from a one-for-one consolidation.
Mason argues that voting shareholders paid more, on average,
for their stock than non-voting shareholders, and should be
rewarded for that as the two classes merge. Telus says universal
voting rights are consistent with good corporate governance.
Ahead of the first vote, Mason had borrowed a large number
of non-voting shares, and thus stood to benefit if their price
fell.
Telus said shareholders on record as of September 4 will be
entitled to vote at the October 17 meeting.