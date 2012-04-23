* Mason says voting shareholders deserve premium
* Says move hurts liquidity, limits foreign investment
* Vote due at Telus annual meeting on May 9
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 23
A major investor in Telus Corp who opposes its move to
scrap a dual-class share structure said the move would unfairly
discriminate against holders of voting stock.
Mason Capital Management LLC, a New York-based fund, said
the proposed move would also lower the level of foreign
ownership allowed and crimp the liquidity of the stock.
Shareholders in Telus, Canada's third largest wireless
carrier, will vote on the measure to convert its non-voting
shares into voting shares on a one-for-one basis at an
annual meeting on May 9. Two-thirds of shareholders in each
class must vote in favor for the proposal to be adopted.
"As proposed, the transaction will seriously compromise the
interests of the voting class and confer a windfall benefit on
the non-voting class," Michael Martino, the managing director of
Mason Capital wrote in a letter to the Canadian telecom
company's shareholders on Monday.
Martino said in the letter that Mason would like to see a
revised proposal that pays a premium for the voting stock, based
on the 4 to 5 percent historical difference in trading price
between the two types of shares.
That spread has narrowed since Telus announced the proposal.
Mason owned 18.7 percent of Telus' voting shares at the end
of March a nd has borrowed a much larger number of non-voting
shares, it said earlier this month.
Mason stands to benefit if it receives a premium for its
voting stock or if it can block the proposal, which would likely
lead to a fall in the non-voting stock price, which Mason could
then buy cheaply to pay back the borrowed non-voting shares.
Telus' dual share structure was designed to comply with laws
limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time
when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major
investor.
Foreign investors cannot own more than one-third of Telus'
voting shares. In March, the company said foreigners owned 24
percent of its voting shares, but that if it fulfilled all
pending orders the level would exceed the legal limit.
Mason's Martino said moving to a singe voting class would
reduce the level of permitted foreign holdings of Telus' total
equity to 33 percent from 64 percent and force foreign funds to
sell 2.8 million shares as soon as the conversion took effect.
The rules blocking foreign ownership in Canadian telecoms
were modified in March to allow foreign control of smaller
operators, but that move does not directly affect Telus.
Announcing the proposal in February, Telus said the move
would increase liquidity and remove a historical discount on the
non-voting shares, which are entitled to the same dividend
payout as the voting shares.
If the proposal is passed Telus has said it would list its
stock on the New York Stock Exchange, in addition to its current
listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The voting shares closed Monday trade at C$58.77, while the
non-voting shares were at C$57.56.