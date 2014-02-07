BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp said on Friday that it had restored service to all its wireless customers who had lost it earlier in the day, without specifying the extent of the outage.
"We've restored service to all our wireless voice customers affected by a technical issue. Thanks for being patient," the company said on its main Twitter account, about an hour after saying there was a problem.
Reports from frustrated users on Twitter and several industry websites suggested the network outage spanned several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus has more than 7 million customers.
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.