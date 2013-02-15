TORONTO Feb 15 Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$291 milllion, or 89 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of December, compared to C$237 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.85 billion.