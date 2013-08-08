Aug 8 Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 13.5 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong wireless growth and a fixed-line unit that is bucking industry trends with renewed expansion.

The Vancouver-based company said it had adjusted earnings of C$354 million ($340 million), or 54 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with C$312 million, or 48 cents a share, a year before.

Operating revenue rose 6.1 percent to C$2.83 billion.