BRIEF-Avesoro Resources Inc's gold production guidance for 2017 of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces
* Avesoro Resources Inc - gold production guidance for 2017 of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces at a cash cost of US$750 - US$800 per ounce
Aug 8 Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 13.5 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong wireless growth and a fixed-line unit that is bucking industry trends with renewed expansion.
The Vancouver-based company said it had adjusted earnings of C$354 million ($340 million), or 54 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with C$312 million, or 48 cents a share, a year before.
Operating revenue rose 6.1 percent to C$2.83 billion.
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress
* International seaways reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results