TORONTO Feb 13 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, posted a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and set ambitious 2014 targets, helped by expansion in both its wireless and fixed-line businesses.

The Vancouver-based company said it had adjusted earnings of C$301 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$267 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$2.95 billion.