UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
TORONTO Aug 7 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, reported a 33 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the combination of growth in its wireless and fixed-line businesses.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$381 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$286 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.95 billion. On an adjusted basis, Telus earned 63 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected Telus to earn 58 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.