Nov 9 Telus Corp reported a stronger
third-quarter profit on Friday, as increased smartphone adoption
boosted earnings from its wireless business and spurred the
Canadian telecom company to raise its quarterly dividend.
Wireless data revenue jumped 23 percent in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30 as the proportion of postpaid subscribers using
smartphones rose to 63 percent, from 48 percent a year earlier.
The Vancouver-based company, one of Canada's largest telecom
players, raised its quarterly dividend to 64 Canadian cents a
share, from 61 Canadian cents.
In a report to clients, Desjardins Capital Markets analyst
Maher Yaghi said Telus' quarterly results and dividend increase
were in line with expectations.
"Telus continues to post strong wireless results, which more
than offset the decline in the profitability of the wireline
business," he said. "The company should continue to attract
dividend growth-seeking investors."
Telus said it added some 116,000 postpaid wireless
subscribers in the quarter. Rogers Communications' has
said its postpaid customer base grew by 76,000, and BCE Inc
, Canada's largest telecom company, added 148,502 net
postpaid customers.
The number of new postpaid subscribers is watched closely,
because they often enter into multi-year contracts and pay more
than prepaid customers.
The average Telus wireless customer paid C$61.42 each month
in the quarter, 90 Canadian cents more than a year earlier, as
growth from data more than offset declining revenue from voice
services.
Telus' net income rose to C$351 million ($351 million), or
C$1.07 per diluted share, in the quarter from C$326 million, or
C$1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of C$1.07 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.77 billion, compared with the
consensus forecast of C$2.75 billion.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Robert
McFarlane, who has been with Telus for 12 years, will retire at
the end of the year. He will be replaced by John Gossling.
Telus said it also added 42,000 new TV subscribers and
26,000 high-speed Internet customers in the quarter ended Sept.
30, partially offseting the loss of about 39,000 landline
customers.
The company said its total wireless subscriber base of 7.6
million is up five percent from a year ago.
Shares of Telus were up 2.3 percent in afternoon trading.