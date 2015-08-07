Aug 7 Canadian telecommunications company Telus Corp posted a 10.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, mainly due to an increase in costs and charges related to adjustments from higher corporate tax rates in Alberta.

The company's net income fell to C$341 million ($259.97 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$381 million, or 62 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company's operating revenue rose 5.1 percent to C$3.10 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Don Sebastian)